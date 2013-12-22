Panthers beat New Orleans 17-13, headed to playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Panthers are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2008 after beating the Saints 17-13 Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina was down 13-10 with 55 seconds left, when Cam Newton connected with Ted Ginn for a huge play, putting them in field goal range.

A few plays later, Newton threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Domenik Hixon with 23 seconds left, lifting the Panthers to victory.

FOX8’s Bob Buckley watched the game live from the stadium in Charlotte, where he spoke to fans who celebrated the last-minute win in the rain.

The Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday. Panthers Coach Ron Rivera said there is still work to do and plenty of things to correct.