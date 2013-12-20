× Firefighters’ tree stolen during apartment fire that displaced 26

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire damaged a Charlotte apartment complex Wednesday night, leaving 26 people looking for another place to stay and the fire station without a Christmas tree.

The fire at the apartment building caused about $250,000 worth of damages and firefighters worked all night monitoring hot spots and making sure the fire didn’t rekindle.

Firefighters said nobody was hurt in the fire.

The Red Cross is helping those displaced by the fire find a place to stay.

Firefighters said while they were out fighting the apartment fire, someone stole their Christmas tree from their fire station.

The station 23 crew had paid for the giant tree with their own money, then decorated it and placed it outside the building on East W.T. Harris Boulevard — it’s been a tradition for years.

“We almost wonder if it’s a Grinch rolling around the east side of Charlotte because we’ve had that tree outside for quite a while and for somebody to take our Christmas tree is kind of sad this time of year,” said Capt. Shawn Royall.

Firefighters are asking the thief to bring the tree back unless he or she needs it more.

Source: WSOC