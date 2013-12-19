Forsyth Co. man charged with robbing Asheville bank
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have arrested a suspect in connection to a Nov. 8 bank robbery in Buncombe County.
Jonathan Mark Carlyle, 37, of Lewisville, was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he and his wife came to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on an unrelated matter.
Forsyth County deputies said they’ve been working with Asheville police to find the suspect, who is accused of robbing the Asheville Savings Bank.
Forsyth County deputies said the suspect was taken into custody on a warrant for arrest for robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Asheville police came to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and assumed custody of the suspect, transporting him back to Buncombe County, officials said.
2 comments
FaithC
So he was a suspect in a bank robbery and he and his wife just walked into the sheriff’s office? Not the sharpest tool in the shed.
Dwayne
Two differ counties maybe he thought he was clear after a month has past. He called his wife from a prepaid and she had no idea and they linked to the phone to him number to her and pulled his driver license up. That’s facts
Comments are closed.