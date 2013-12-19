× Forsyth Co. man charged with robbing Asheville bank

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County deputies have arrested a suspect in connection to a Nov. 8 bank robbery in Buncombe County.

Jonathan Mark Carlyle, 37, of Lewisville, was arrested Wednesday after deputies said he and his wife came to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on an unrelated matter.

Forsyth County deputies said they’ve been working with Asheville police to find the suspect, who is accused of robbing the Asheville Savings Bank.

Forsyth County deputies said the suspect was taken into custody on a warrant for arrest for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Asheville police came to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and assumed custody of the suspect, transporting him back to Buncombe County, officials said.