‘Delay times have decreased’ for Healthcare.gov

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After two months of frustrations with the healthcare.gov website, some people in Greensboro say they are finally successfully buying health coverage online start to finish.

Maria Townsend is the Marketing Director for The Insurance Store off South Holden Road in Greensboro.

When the website first launched in October, they were having issues with the website kicking out users, shutting down, and failing to log in properly.

But now Townsend says things are going much more smoothly. "The delay times have decreased, and we're actually getting people signed up. It's not kicking us out anymore. It's accepting our usernames and passwords, and we feel very confident about using it."

Hellen Olaiya came in today to sign up for health insurance. Townsend said the process takes about an hour.

"It is a great relief for myself and my daughter," explained Olaiya, a single mother who is self-employed and helping put her daughter through college. "I think this insurance is going to be great. It's going to give middle class privileges, the self-employed people like me the privilege to go to the hospital."

Olaiya was hospitalized in June, and says the experience made her realize her current insurance was not enough.

"After the insurance payment, I still have a bill of about $2,400," she explained. Olaiya said her monthly costs and out-of-pocket fees will be much less with the new insurance she bought on the Marketplace.

"I'm very excited," she added.

Dec. 23 is the new deadline to sign up for Marketplace coverage that will start Jan. 1, 2014. Open Enrollment is through March 31.

Townsend pointed out, "It doesn't cost you anything extra to work with an agent like us but you have to understand people are ahead of you in line so you want to get it done."