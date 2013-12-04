Anonymous ‘Tips for Jesus’ leaving thousands of dollars in tips, ‘doing Lord’s work’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An anonymous diner or a group of diners have been leaving generous tips at restaurants across the country and posting pictures of the receipts on an Instagram account with the username @tipsforjesus.

The mystery tipper or tippers have apparently left thousands of dollars in tips at restaurants in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago and several other cities.

According to the Instagram account, the 'Tips for Jesus' campaign is "Doing the Lord's work, one tip at a time."

The account has amassed over 25,000 followers.

A @tipsforjesus diner recently left a server at The Hungry Cat in Los Angeles a $1,000 tip on a $266 bill, MyFoxLA.com reported.

On Tuesday, a University of Notre Dame campus restaurant said two bartenders would share a $10,000 tip that was left by a group of men who signed the receipt @tipsforjesus and posted a photo of the bartenders with their tab on Instagram.

A manager at MoonDogs Too in Port Orchard, Washington also said a group of men left a $5,000 tip on Saturday, according to WNDU.com.

With many questioning whether the account is a hoax, the group posted a photo of a credit card statement showing the tips at several restaurants.

A news website in Michigan also spoke to one of the recipients of the large tip, who confirmed it's not a hoax. The bar owner confirmed that the full tip was cleared by the credit card company, and he distributed the tip among the waitstaff.

