Anonymous ‘Tips for Jesus’ leaving thousands of dollars in tips, ‘doing Lord’s work’

An anonymous diner or a group of diners have been leaving generous tips at restaurants across the country and posting pictures of the receipts on an Instagram account with the username @tipsforjesus.
The mystery tipper or tippers have apparently left thousands of dollars in tips at restaurants in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago and several other cities.
According to the Instagram account, the 'Tips for Jesus' campaign is "Doing the Lord's work, one tip at a time."
The account has amassed over 25,000 followers.
A @tipsforjesus diner recently left a server at The Hungry Cat in Los Angeles a $1,000 tip on a $266 bill, MyFoxLA.com reported.
On Tuesday, a University of Notre Dame campus restaurant said two bartenders would share a $10,000 tip that was left by a group of men who signed the receipt @tipsforjesus and posted a photo of the bartenders with their tab on Instagram.
A manager at MoonDogs Too in Port Orchard, Washington also said a group of men left a $5,000 tip on Saturday, according to WNDU.com.
With many questioning whether the account is a hoax, the group posted a photo of a credit card statement showing the tips at several restaurants.
A news website in Michigan also spoke to one of the recipients of the large tip, who confirmed it's not a hoax. The bar owner confirmed that the full tip was cleared by the credit card company, and he distributed the tip among the waitstaff.
Read more: Fox News
10 comments
will
WOW
Wed.
I hope some of the money will be spent on manicures.
Joseph
I wish the folks that are giving the big tips would help me get a mobile home.I’m disabled and live in a small camper.
dawn
glad someone bring bright eyes to other people that may be in need ,,,,, god bless that person that give that money way
Tim
How about leaving the tip amount in cash. You know Uncle Sam will just tax their tip 40% and take what they think the gov’t deserves and wants. Just a thought, but such a blessing to all who are receiving these tips regardless.
Wendy Webb
Wow. I wished I worked at a place that gave me some tips like that!!
dewey
1. Take heed that you do not do your charitable deeds before men, to be seen by them. Otherwise you have no reward from your Father in heaven. 2. Therefore, when you do a charitable deed, do not sound a trumpet before you as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may have glory from men. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward. 3. But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, 4. that your charitable deed may be in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will Himself reward you openly. Matthew 6: 1-4
biblical FAIL
jd
Tax write off for business expenses.
deidre
God bless these people from tips for jesus!
Colleen Thorn
Dewey, no name left on the receipts , they are doing Gods work, stop turning it into what you think, let God do his work!
