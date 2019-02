Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A home in High Point is uninhabitable after being engulfed in flames Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home at 2608 Briarcreek Road in High Point around 9:45 a.m. where a single-story home was on fire.

No one was at home at the time, but two cats and a dog died in the fire.

Damage to the home is estimated at $25,000 and Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.