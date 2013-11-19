Minotaur rocket launched from Wallops Island
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – An Air Force Minotaur I rocket lifted off at 8:15 pm tonight from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility.
The launch was the second of a Minotaur from Wallops in the last three months, and it will set a record of 29 satellites launched from a single rocket.
The entire process, from ignition to delivery of the satellites in orbit, took a little less than 12 1/2 minutes.
The 29 satellites, the most ever launched at one time, were aboard a single Minotaur I rocket that lifted off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 8:15 p.m. They included the main payload, the Air Force's Space Test Program Satellite-3, and 28 tiny satellites called CubeSats.
The CubeSats are aptly named. Also called nanosatellites, they are small cubes, about 4 inches on each side, weighing about 3 pounds and with a volume of about a quart.
Among the CubeSats is the TJ3Sat, built by the students of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Virginia. It will be the first satellite made by high-schoolers to go into space.
Once in orbit, the “TJ3Sat will allow students and amateur radio users the opportunity to send and receive data from the satellite. Students and other users from around the world will be able to submit text strings to be uploaded to the TJ3Sat website,” according to Orbital Sciences Corp, the developer and manufacturer of the Minotaur rocket.
The students have been working on the TJ3Sat for seven years, according to Orbital.
The Air Force satellite that is the main payload will conduct a variety of experiments during its expected 13-month mission.
The launch will also be evaluated as part of a certification process of the Minotaur rocket for commercial use. That process is being conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration, NASA says.
Orbital says the 29 satellites were expected to achieve orbit in a little less than 12½ minutes after the rocket ignites.
NASA says the launch may be visible from northern Florida to southern Canada and as far west as Indiana.
33 comments
Max R. Pardon
I am watching from myfox8 stream of ustream anyone else watching? It is 7:23 and am guess in 52 mins. It is lift off g.l. For the launch and the years of work before and after the satellites make it to it distentation. Wait movie something and I lost contact help please don’t have this happen while in space.
wbfjdotdude
Yes I watched it last night. Pretty cool launch I could catch a glimpse of it outside in Winston-Salem. I also use the Night Sky app on iPad to track it!
Rhonda
We r watching from our home in Madison, Va.
chuck
I`m excited ( always am ) hope it clears up.
Suzi Bee
Wish the neighbors would turn off their porch lights in
springfield, VA
Ann
Watching from Greene County Virginia! Saw the rocket launch in Sept. Hope to see this launch! I used to work for NASA & enjoy watching history being made!
Max R. Pardon
Well hello all! Thanks for answering the question and have great week andholiday’s
Cheryl
We are waiting for the launch from Moyock.
Max R. Pardon
Cloudy here and just seeing little specks or orange and white. God speed
Jennifer Crowder
That was awesome!!!!! Watching the lift off on here and listening in was so great!!!
Zach Baughman
Im in NC, and I’m pretty sure I saw it in the sky fly right by the moon. Anyone else?
Dylan
Yep saw the same thing here in N.C
Bob Warren
It flew just above and from left to right over the moon as seen in Redart VA, (western shore of the Chesapeake about 60 mi. SW of Wallops I. Quite a thrill.
Anthony
Saw the launch here and went outside to watch it climb…. looked like a bright star climbing! Southport, NC.
J D Simpkins
watched from Salisbury, MD and it was great launch.
Dylan
I saw it here in N.C!!! Pretty awsome!!
Paula
Was able to see the rocket from Surry County, NC.
Liz
Saw it up here in Ontario Canada! Clear skies, great view!
Heidi
Was watching from our backyard in Lititz Pa! Saw the ignition!! Wow! So cool!
PSUMom
Watched online and rushed outside with my husband and 6 year old. Saw it in State College,Pa!
Red
Live in Morrisdale & didn’t see anything . Lucky you !
Shelley
Walked outside in Fenwick Island, DE,,outstanding!!!
Martin&Mary
We were able to see it for a few minutes here in Waldorf MD.
Warren
Saw the launch here in Baltimore, the sky was clear and could see all three stages ignite. This was a first for me
GJ
Looked beautiful over southern New Hampshire. GJ
Teresa
I’m in Fredericksburg va Thought since I’m so close I’d really see it good. Rushed the kids in the car an found a good spot in was as parking lot where we had a great view of fireworks on the 4th. Very disappointed. I didn’t see a thing. Not even a bright light. But people saw it 100s of miles away. I don’t get it?!
Bboy
Awesome sight to see from BROOKLYN!!! First time I’ve ever seen something so amazing. Kids loved it.
Karen Jardel
Watched it from pine beach, nj. So awesome
frank harrison
i saw very fast speed i live in blackstone va wow i love that !!
gz
I saw it in Burlington Nc @ 2:30 pm
Marlan E. Hare III
Watched The Launch In Virginia Beach For 6 Minutes … Was Great … Enjoyed The Stage Separation … Saw The Sept.. Launch Too … This Time After I Lost Sight , I Watched The Live Control Room Feed …
wbfjdotdude
Pretty cool launch I could catch a glimpse of it outside in Winston-Salem. I also use the Night Sky app on iPad to track it!
