Asheville woman accused of stealing more than $65,000 in public assistance

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An Asheville woman has been charged of fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in public assistance.

According to the Black Mountain News, Jeanne Laresa Clement, 40, received $30,199 from Buncombe County Health and Human Services in “food and nutrition services and child support” from 2008-12, according to an arrest warrant.

She also received $34,940 in Medicaid benefits from 2008-12, police said.

She was charged with two counts of public assistance fraud.

Source: Black Mountain News