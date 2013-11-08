Asheville woman accused of stealing more than $65,000 in public assistance
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An Asheville woman has been charged of fraudulently obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in public assistance.
According to the Black Mountain News, Jeanne Laresa Clement, 40, received $30,199 from Buncombe County Health and Human Services in “food and nutrition services and child support” from 2008-12, according to an arrest warrant.
She also received $34,940 in Medicaid benefits from 2008-12, police said.
She was charged with two counts of public assistance fraud.
Source: Black Mountain News
13 comments
terrie brown
Well she just wanted to get her share lol
David Hedgecock
This is the face of Obama and the Foodstamper industry;;; What a bleeping waste;;;and really, this is the tip of the ‘iceberg’ And they are even now advertising free foodstamps on billboards all over Mexico City;; I’ve seen’em. That’s the U.S. Federal Government, the Agriculture Department;;;no less. And all the while we are borrowing more money from the ‘Slave state” of China;;;where their people are starving, while here we are paying people not to work on borrowed money. How long can this ‘craziness’ go on without a big ‘breakdown’ coming. We are re-living the last days of our ‘Roman Empire.’
Wolfgang H.
David the people of China are NOT starving. Secondly, is “foodstamper” even a word in the english language?
Faith
If she were illegal she could get all she wanted even thought she was breaking the law.
terrie brown
And did you follow them to their car CREEPY
will
NOOOOOOOO
Mark Blalock
Trash come in all colors!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
chucky1992
Here we go again. Ignorant people just can’t stop themselves from making things like this a race issue by inserting their one-cent worth… not two because they are not worth that. Crooks come in all colors. We can pay for them to be on the streets making babies or we can pay for their housing in jail. Take your pick.
dewey
*applause*
Mary Robbins
HOw about we get rid of this redistribution from the taxpayer period!
Wolfgang H.
well said Chucky
sinnerfrank
In the old days people like this was just called WHITE TRASH !!
cherokeebydesign
the government steals from the taxpayers….but we can’t steal from the government……
Do as I say, not as I do……..LOL
