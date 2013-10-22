Shots fired into occupied home, suspect sought

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman said someone shot at her house while she was at home in Greensboro early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to Romaine Street around 1:15 a.m., where Kathleen Field, 38, said she heard gunshots while she was inside.

She then discovered her house had been struck several times by rounds discharged from an unknown type of firearm.

There were no injuries in this incident.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000.

