Natty Greene’s expanding into SC, Va. and other states

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- What started out as a chance for local beer lovers to have a brew of their own, has turned into much more.

While lots of people know Natty Greene's from their brewhouse in downtown Greenboro, not as many know about the larger brewery on Lee St. where they bottle cases of Buckshot, Guilford Golden, Wildflower, as well as select quantities of very special brews like American Sour

The brewery is planning to open a tap-room for tasting for tasting at its brewery across from the Greensboro Coliseum within the next few weeks.

They are also expanding into markets in Virgina, Washington, D.C. and South Carolina.