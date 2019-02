× Salvation Army and Allied Churches in need of food donations

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Salvation Army and Allied Churches are in need of food donations, as they increase their food distribution program in order to make up for the loss of Loaves and Fishes in September.

Unexpired food items can be dropped off at The Salvation Army’s Social Service office at 812 N. Anthony St. in Burlington Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.– 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.