Guilford County still working to alleviate food stamp backlog

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Guilford County's Department of Social Services announced Monday it has made significant progress in the fight to clear the backlog of food and nutrition benefits cases.

FNS Benefits, still sometimes referred to as food stamps, had backed up due to serious issues with NC FAST (North Carolina Families Accessing Services through Technology), a computer program which sought to be a single entry point to get DSS clients enrolled in several government benefit programs.

In September, the state DSS director, Wayne Black, said social workers in counties and in Raleigh would be working "24-7" to clear the backlog.

Guilford County DSS Director Robert Williams said it took a week to clear 4,500 cases.

"I don't know about '24/7,' but definitely we had to do a lot of overtime to do that in addition to the regular work," Williams said.

Williams said his staff worked over the weekend to bring the number way down and said his department still had to clear a little over 500 cases. They also beefed up the number of people working on it, taking it from 20 to 30 all the way up to 200.

State employees in Raleigh helped as well.

"We made this a priority," Williams said. "My staff did the work up. Making the phone calls looking at what changes had to e made. Pull that together. Ship that to Raleigh. They would do the data entry.

At the height of the backlog, about 6,000 households had not received their FNS benefits on time.

Williams believes GCDSS will be up to speed by Tuesday, October 15.

If not by then, Williams said the department will certainly be on track by the end of October.