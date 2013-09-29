× Triad German Club promotes culture through Oktoberfest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem is about 4,500 miles from Munich, Germany, but on Saturday night, Triad residents got a taste of German culture.

The Triad German Club hosted its annual Oktoberfest on Saturday evening at the Millennium Center on Fifth Street. The event offered German food, music, dancing, and of course, beer.

Last year more than 1,020 tickets were sold for the local Oktoberfest – a far cry from the more than 6 million people who attend the two-week Oktoberfest in Munich each year, but enough people to keep the Millennium Center full throughout the night.

“It’s hard to find a seat here, but a little bit easier than in Munich,” said Artur Beich with a laugh. He is the president of the Triad German Club.

While different groups sponsor Oktoberfest events in the region, Beich likes to think the German Club’s is the most authentic.

“We try to do it here as close as we can to the real thing in Munich,” Beich said.

The food is akin to what someone would find at an Oktoberfest in Germany, with sausages from a German butcher in New York and sauerkraut from Germany. Members of the German Club make the cakes and desserts.

Some people dress in traditional German clothes for the event, and The Little German Band from Raleigh performs while many people dance.

“This feels a little bit like home,” said Beich, who grew up in the northern part of Germany and moved to the United States in 1976.

Klaus Zimmermann was president of the Triad German Club for nine years. He moved to the United States from Germany 31 years ago and attends the local Oktoberfest every year.

“When the music is playing and you smell the food, it’s a little close to goosebumps. … It makes you feel at home. You never forget your home country. Everything comes back somehow,” Zimmermann said.

“It’s definitely authentic. … A lot of planning has gone into it, you can tell,” said John Jarvis, of Mocksville, who attended the event with his wife, Karen, and a friend.

Jarvis is of German ancestry and said the food is similar to what he grew up eating.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” he said.

Kezia Bobo, of Winston-Salem, has been to some other Oktoberfest events but attended the Triad German Club’s event Saturday for the first time.

“The music is better and the food is better,” Bobo said.

For some people, “beer” and “Oktoberfest” are two words that go hand in hand, but no one is forced to drink, Zimmermann said. In fact, the club’s Oktoberfest is a family event, with people of all ages in attendance.

“It’s part of it, but only one part,” Zimmermann said of the beer.

Triad German Club members say Oktoberfest began in 1810 with the wedding of the Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig to Princess Therese from Saxony-Hildburghausen. The tradition has carried on and has grown in popularity around the world. In Germany, the event starts on the last Saturday in September and lasts for two weeks.

The Triad German Club was founded 35 years ago to give people in the area a taste of German culture. The club boasts about 150 members. People do not have to be German or speak German to join.

“What we ask for is that you are interested in the German language and German culture,” Beich said.

The Triad German Club meets monthly and sponsors various events for members throughout the year, such as picnics, a Christmas party, hikes and meals.

Its popular Oktoberfest is open to the public and has steadily grown from a few hundred people the first few years to more than 1,000 attendees now. The club donates a portion of the proceeds to local schools with German programs.

A few years ago, the club also started hosting a summer fest on the longest day of the year – the summer solstice.

A Triad German Club membership is $50 per year for a family or $35 a year for an individual. For more information, visit triadgermanclub.com.

Meghann Evans/Winston-Salem Journal