Asheboro High students hold food drive to help peers

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Students at Asheboro High School have your typical concerns, like grades and fitting in, but most of them are not aware that some of their friends need their help.

About half the students at Asheboro High receive free or reduced lunch, so having a reliable source of food outside of school could be a problem.

"Food for Friends" is a food drive where students donate items like peanut butter, bread and canned goods so their peers will not go hungry.

The school's DECA Club collects monetary and food donations at the school's football games.