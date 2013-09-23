Asheboro High students hold food drive to help peers

Posted 7:00 pm, September 23, 2013, by , Updated at 07:32PM, September 23, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Students at Asheboro High School have your typical concerns,  like grades and fitting in, but most of them are not aware that some of their friends need their help.

About half the students at Asheboro High receive free or reduced lunch, so having a reliable source of food outside of school could be a problem.

"Food for Friends" is a food drive where students donate items like peanut butter, bread and canned goods so their peers will not go hungry.

The school's DECA Club collects monetary and food donations at the school's football games.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.