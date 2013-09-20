× NC unemployment rate falls in August

North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell from 8.9 percent in July to 8.7 percent in August, but employers in the state shed more than 3,500 jobs during the month, according to WRAL.

More than 409,000 people in the state remain unemployed, down 8,741 from July, and the state’s labor force shrank by 12,303 to 4,684,577.

The jobs and labor force numbers released Friday are factors in the calculation of the statewide unemployment rate, which dipped to 8.7 percent after its slight increase in July.

The national unemployment rate is now 7.3 percent, down from a peak of 10 percent during the recession.

