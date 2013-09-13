× NC teen stabs brother in buttocks

RAEFORD, N.C. — Authorities said a 14-year-old North Carolina boy stabbed his older brother in the buttocks with a steak knife after an argument over a computer.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that the juvenile suspect was arrested and taken to a detention facility. He is not being identified because of his age.

Deputies said the stabbing happened Thursday after school at a home on Philippi Church Road in Raeford as the brothers were arguing.

The older brother walked into a room to tell his grandmother about the situation when the 14-year-old came up from behind and stabbed him once, officials said.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin told the paper that the victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Source: The Fayetteville Observer