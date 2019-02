Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winston-Salem State Football Coach Connell Maynor and his team will kick-off the season Thursday night at UNC-Pembroke.

Maynor has turned the Winston-Salem State football program into the talk of Divison II. Two years ago he turned it into a Final Four. Last season, made it to the championship game.

He's not only brings winning to WSSU, but confidence and swag.