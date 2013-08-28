Police search for suspects who shot Greensboro convenience store clerk

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are searching for two suspects who shot a clerk at a convenience store on West Wendover Ave. Wednesday evening.

Police responded to Wilco convince store just after 6:00 p.m. in response to an aggravated assault and robbery of a business.

Employees said two suspects entered the store and approached the counter. One suspect discharged a handgun, striking the clerk.

The men then took a beverage and fled on foot, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a black male, mid-20s to 30s with a goatee, wearing a black shirt, black pants black hat and armed with a silver handgun.

The other suspect is described as a black male, mid-20s to 30s, wearing a white shirt, gray shorts and a gray hat.

They were last seen traveling east on West Wendover Avenue, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

