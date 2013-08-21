× Hagan hosting event for veterans seeking disability claims in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan on Thursday will host an event in Jamestown for veterans looking for assistance in filing disability claims.

The free event, which Sen. Hagan is hosting with the U.S. Veterans Administration and Veterans Benefits Administration, is geared toward any veteran who needs help signing up for benefits online or those who have questions about new or existing claims or appeals.

It will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at Guilford Technical Community College’s Koury Auditorium at 601 High Point Road. Hagan is expected to speak on the issue at 2:15 p.m.

A spokesperson with Hagan’s office says representatives with both administrations will be onsite with computers to coach veterans through the e-benefits process. In addition, representatives with the N.C. Division of Workforce Solutions, Triad Veteran and Military Resource Coalition and the Social Security Administration will attend.