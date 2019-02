This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday during the FOX8 Morning News, Shannon Smith is covering the 6th annual N.C. Pawpaw Festival. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Forsyth County Cooperative Extension Building at 1450 Fairchild Road in Winston-Salem. For more information, visit ncpawpaw.com. Filed in: Morning Show Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Reddit

Email