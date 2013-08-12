Guilford County tests online ordering program for school lunches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but for many high school students lunch is just as important.

That's why administrators with Guilford County Schools have devised an online lunch order form. Students can now log onto the school's website or even a Facebook page and reserve their next day's lunch.

The online school lunch order form will be tested at five middle and early college programs, and if successful, Guilford County will extend online ordering to all of its satellite schools.