Guilford County tests online ordering program for school lunches

Posted 6:46 pm, August 12, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but for many high school students lunch is just as important.

That's why administrators with Guilford County Schools have devised an online lunch order form. Students can now log onto the school's website or even a Facebook page and reserve their next day's lunch.

The online school lunch order form will be tested at five middle and early college programs, and if successful, Guilford County will extend online ordering to all of its satellite schools.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.