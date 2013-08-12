× Burlington man charged with impersonating officer

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington man has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Police say Arnold Wayne Southern, 59, of 1904-A Morningside Drive, was arrested around 4:30 p.m. Sunday as the result of an investigation that began about three months ago concerning an armed man who was representing himself as private security officer along Morningside Drive and other locations across the city.

According to police, Southern drove around in a white van wearing uniforms with a security emblem, a duty belt with a gun and other items officers would typically carry. However, they said Southern “was not and has not been a licensed private security officer.”

In one of the incidents, police say Southern questioned people near the Eastbrooke Apartments about their reason for being in the area. The suspect had not been hired or asked by the property’s management to perform any such services on the premises, police said.

The suspect was taken to the Alamance County Jail where he was being held under a $1,500 secured bond.