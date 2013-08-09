× Forsyth Co. to look at selling or leasing property at University Parkway

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — By a show of hands, a majority on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners indicated an interest Thursday in selling or leasing a prime piece of county property off University Parkway.

Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts will bring a comparison of the two options to the board at a briefing next Thursday.

During budget talks this year, the commissioners heavily debated what to do with several unused county properties, with a 9.53-acre area bordered by University Parkway, Shattalon Drive and Sturmer Park Circle as a main area of interest. The wooded lot is in front of the county’s animal shelter and has been eyed by developers for years, Watts said.

The board is going to look at the possibility of selling or leasing a roughly 3-acre piece of that land, which sits at the corner of University Parkway and Sturmer Park Circle. The county had already received an unsolicited offer of $3 million, Watts said.

The commissioners could take a vote on Aug. 26 on whether to pursue an upset bid process.

For years developers have expressed an interest in the property, but the commissioners have never moved forward with declaring the property as surplus. But after a presentation and debate that lasted more than an hour Thursday, Chairman Richard Linville called for a show of hands to indicate how they should direct the county manager to proceed with the item.

Commissioners Dave Plyler, Gloria Whisenhunt, Bill Whiteheart and Mark Baker each raised a hand to indicate they were interested in selling or leasing the 3 acres.

Whisenhunt clearly stated her position. She said, “I know what I want to do with it. I’m ready to put it on the market. Put it up and see what happens.”

She said it was unfair for the county to hold on to property that could be producing revenue.

Linville restated his opposition to selling the property. At previous meetings, Linville indicated that the land could have some future use for the county, a point also raised by Commissioner Walter Marshall.

“ We’ve got very little left. … It’s investing in our future,” Marshall said.

Plyler said it is not doing the taxpayers any good to let the property just sit there unused.

“ If we’re going to own property, let’s treat it the way it should be treated,” Plyler said.

A work group comprised of several county staff members worked on recommendations about the property, which Watts presented to the commissioners. One recommendation was to consider a long-term lease as an alternative to a permanent sale. This would allow the county to retain control of the property.

The historic nature of the property was also discussed. Michelle McCullough with Forsyth County Historic Resources Commission gave a presentation about the property, which still contains a stone wall that used to border one of the county’s tuberculosis hospitals.

Credit: The Winston-Salem Journal