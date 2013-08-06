× Former funeral director who left body in hearse pleads in fraud case

GRAHAM, N.C. — A former funeral home director who left a body in a hearse for nine days and was later accused of taking a woman’s life insurance money after her husband’s death has pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges, according to the Burlington Times News.

The Times-News reports David Lawson, 58, of Burlington, was accused in 2011 of using money that was given to him to pay for a funeral for personal use. He was charged a year later with obtaining property by false pretense and pre-need funeral funds embezzlement, fraud, misapplication or conversion.

Lawson, who is the former owner of Lawson’s Mortuary, entered an Alford guilty plea on Monday, the paper reports. He was ordered to repay more than $10,000 to the victim.

The victim had signed over $24,000 in life insurance policies to Lawson to pay for her husband’s funeral. However, the victim said Lawson never gave her the leftover money back after $8,000 was used for the services.

In 2010, Lawson left a woman’s body in his hearse while he waited for documents allowing him to have her body cremated.

