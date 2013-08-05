× NC man arrested at Conn. airport over ‘bomb’ remark

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A North Carolina man was charged after officials said he told security agents at a Connecticut airport that he had a bomb.

NBC Connecticut reported that Jordan Rickard, 26, of Charlotte, was asked if he had anything in his pockets and allegedly answered, “Yes, I have a bomb.”

The suspect is accused of making the remark Monday afternoon at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn.

Officials said he had already gone through security and was chosen by Transportation Security Administration agents for further screening when made the comment.

Officers contacted state troopers and took the suspect into custody. Police said the suspect did not have any kind of exploding device.

Security screening was suspended for about 25 minutes as a result of the comment, although the terminal was never evacuated, said Kevin Dillon, director of Bradley International Airport.

Police said the suspect was traveling with his girlfriend, who is being questioned but was not arrested.

The suspect reportedly faces several charges and will be held on bond to appear in Superior Court.

Source: NBC Connecticut