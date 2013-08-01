Law banning e-cigarette sales to minors now in effect

RALEIGH, N.C. — A state law that makes it illegal to sell electronic cigarettes to minors goes into effect Thursday.

Under the new law, retailers who sell e-cigarettes to people younger than 18 years old will face the same penalties as they would for selling tobacco products to minors.

Punishment for breaking the law could include jail time, community service and a fine of up to $1,000.

North Carolina is one of a dozen states to have banned minors from buying the products.

