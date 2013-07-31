Winston-Salem trainer, day care team up to fight obesity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae Sanders is a personal trainer who spends most of her time working with adults.

Through that work, she discovered a common theme which gave her an idea!

Mae's idea became a "boot camp" style workout for kids that started out at a church, but is now being used at the First Step Daycare in Winston-Salem.

A key part of the program allows the kids to rotate being the instructor

If a parent or grandparent is at the day care during the workout, they aren't allowed to watch, they have to participate and follow the instructions!

Mae says her quest is to provide a foundation for a healthier life.