Winston-Salem trainer, day care team up to fight obesity

Posted 7:29 pm, July 31, 2013, by , Updated at 07:34PM, July 31, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Mae Sanders is a personal trainer who spends most of her time working with adults.

Through that work, she discovered a common theme which gave her an idea!

Mae's idea became a "boot camp" style workout for kids that started out at a church, but is now being used at the First Step Daycare in Winston-Salem.

A key part of the program allows the kids to rotate being the instructor

If a parent or grandparent is at the day care during the workout, they aren't allowed to watch, they have to participate and follow the instructions!

Mae says her quest is to provide a foundation for a healthier life.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.