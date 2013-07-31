Giant honey mushroom found in China

A giant honey mushroom found in the Yunnan province of China has caused a stir.

The massive fungi weights a reported 33 pounds, according to Science World Report.

The 36-inch diameter mushroom is likely an edible honey mushroom (Armillaria ostoyae), but the exact species is yet to be determined, according to the report.

The mushroom was discovered in an area known as “Mushroom Kingdom of China” and is known for rare mushroom species.

While the mushroom is huge, it’s not a record-breaker. A Canadian man found a mushroom that weighed 57.4 pounds in 2012. The largest-ever was found in Oregon in 1998. That mushroom was approximately 2,400 years old and grew to 2,384 acres, according to Science World Report.

