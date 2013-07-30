Propane tank explosion tied to Piedmont-based company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTONVILLE, N.C. -- Emergency responders in Yadkin County said they are well aware what happened at a Blue Rhino Propane Plant in Florida could happen at the company's refilling plant in Hamptonville.

At last check WOFL-TV was reporting 9 people injured in the explosion that happened just before 12 a.m. Tuesday.

Lake County, Florida officials said there were 53,000 20-pound cylinders of backyard grilling propane at the facility.

The Florida site is virtually identical to one in Yadkin County, according to Blue Rhino Vice President Chris Hartley.

The Blue Rhino division of Ferrellgas is based in Winston-Salem where Hartley said of both facilities," we have very robust safety systems in place. They are very high-tech facilities."

Yadkin County Fire Marshal Eddie Weatherman says annual safety plans are filed by Blue Rhino and Yadkin Emergency Responders perform drills and inspections based on those plans.

"It includes fire department response, the capabilities of the fire departments responding as far as things like water supplies and where get water and the training the fire departments have," said Weatherman.

Weatherman says the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Transportation also have safety plans in place for the Yadkin County plant which sits near the intersection of Highway 421 and Interstate 77.

Weatherman said of the incident in Florida, "it could happen here you just hope and pray it doesn't happen here. We just have to train and be as best prepared for something like that going on."