Police still searching for suspects who stole $55,000 from armored truck

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police are still searching for multiple suspects who stole $55,000 from an armored truck outside a bank on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the SunTrust Bank at 1301 Eastchester Drive around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

During the attempted currency delivery, several suspects stole $55,000 from the armored truck.

The two armored truck guards both fired their handguns at the robbers, but the suspects fled the scene to the north.

A search for four suspects is currently in progress. Police believe three of the four are men and would not comment on the fourth suspect's gender.

At least two vehicles were also stolen from the bank parking lot when the suspects fled the scene. One of the vehicles has been recovered.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects.

No injuries were reported.

No other information is available at this time.