Heidi Klum’s nude Project Runway billboard banned in LA

Posted 8:03 am, July 11, 2013, by , Updated at 09:20AM, July 11, 2013
LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Supermodel Heidi Klum is apparently too hot for Los Angeles.

Or at least a new billboard that features several nude models and promotes her Project Runway TV show is.

The billboard is up and running in New York, but in Los Angeles a version with the models in underwear is running in its place.

The city turned down the ad, saying the models had to have clothes on.

In an online poll, 61 percent of readers thought her banned ad was fine, while 39 percent said it was inappropriate.

In 2012, the 40-year-old Klum posed nude herself for a fashion magazine.

