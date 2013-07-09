× More than 1K attend Wilkes judge’s memorial service

WILKESBORO, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal) — Chief district court judge was just his title. To those who filled the 1,130 seats in an auditorium here Monday, Mitch McLean of Wilkesboro was more.

He loved hogging the basketball for a jump shot, friends said with bittersweet humor during a memorial service at the John A. Walker Center on the campus of Wilkes Community College. He loved The Allman Brothers Band’s “Sweet Melissa.” His wife, Beth. Playing golf with his sons Jack, 14, and Fin, 12. Shopping at convenience stores. Sharp clothes.

And his job.

McLean was compassionate, patient and fair as a judge, friends said. He did it not to punish but to help people, friends said. He was known for stopping proceedings and asking for silence in the courtroom so that he could speak with a mother about her wailing child. He’d tell her that he had “babies,” too. He’d tell her she could do whatever she needed to do to take care of the child. Carry on.

“I will be lucky if I can be half as fair and compassionate,” Danielle Pardue, who had interned under McLean, said after the service.

McLean lost his life Wednesday while trying to save the life of another.

On vacation at the beach with his family, he went into a riptide at Sunset Beach to help others who were having trouble getting back to shore. That’s who McLean was, friends said. In the end, McLean also needed help.

Mary Anne Galway, 55, of Waxhaw, was fighting the current that would kill her within minutes. Her husband, Edward John Galway III, went in to help and struggled as well. Authorities credit McLean with saving his life.

McLean drowned.

He was a district judge for Wilkes, Ashe, Alleghany and Yadkin counties since 1998 and chief judge since 2006. Before that, he was a trial lawyer in North Wilkesboro.

“Your father is a hero,” one of McLean’s close friends, Chuck Elledge, said to the massive crowd, leaning toward McLean’s sons in the audience. “He was a giant among men.”

Other heroes were in the audience — William Kent, 16, of Lenoir; Coleman Clark, 16, of Lenoir; Bryan Grill, 20, of Charlotte; and Jamal Slaughter, 19, of Charlotte — four young men who also jumped into the riptide several times to help people to shore.

After the service, Kent said in an interview that he performed CPR on McLean in an effort to revive him. Just moments before, they had been hanging out with McLean’s sons.

“We were all there playing football and we just heard someone yelling for help,” Kent said.

At one point in the service, after one of the officiators asked them to stand up to be recognized, they received the largest applause.

It happened during a memorial service that lasted for almost two hours and was filled with both heartbreak and laughter. Among those who attended were district court judges from neighboring counties and Sarah Parker, the chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.

Bertie Pardue, a Wilkes resident, hugged each of the young men after the service in the lobby of the Walker Center, asking them if they had transportation, shelter and a place to eat. (They did.)

“It’s incredible what you guys did,” she said. “I will pray for you.”