Wake Forest to host annual Women's Football Clinic

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest University is preparing to host its 16th annual Women’s Football Clinic.

The 3-hour clinic will take place at BB&T Field from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18.

The deadline to register for the clinic is noon Monday, July 15. There is a limit of 250 spots available. It costs $30 per person.

Proceeds from the clinic will benefit the Coach’s Kids Program, which provides underprivileged and at-risk area children with tickets to sporting events at the university.

For more information or to register, visit wakeforestsports.com.