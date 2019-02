× Portion of Elm Street reopens after water main break

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city officials said all lanes of Elm Street between Tankersley Drive and Northwood Street have reopened after a water main break on Saturday.

The location of the water main break is right in front of the westside entrance to Moses Cone Hospital.

The incident caused the portion of Elm Street to be closed for several hours on Saturday.