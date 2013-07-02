Greensboro police: Man seriously hurt in carjacking

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police say a man was seriously hurt Monday night when he was assaulted during a robbery in Greensboro.

Officers met with the victim shortly after 10:15 p.m. at 3610 Blue Spruce Court.

Police say the victim and suspect, who was later identified as 20-year-old Rodney Huntley, were in the victim’s 2004 Honda Accord at the dead end on Perth Place when a dispute began.

Huntley allegedly attacked the victim with a knife before the victim ran away. Huntley then reportedly drove off in the victim’s car.

About 30 minutes later, officers stopped the car on Willard Street near Textile Drive. Police say the driver stopped, but then got out of the car and ran away.

Huntley was found and arrested a little more than four hours later, police said.

Charges against the suspect are pending, police said.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were serious but not life-threatening.

No other details were available.