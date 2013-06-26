Kenny Chesney concert brawls prompt backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- More than 70 people were arrested or cited over the weekend after officials say ten large fights broke out at a packed Kenny Chesney concert in Pittsburgh.

On Wednesday, crews were still working to clean up the mess left behind by the 50,000 concertgoers at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field. Many Pittsburgh residents expressed dissatisfaction, with thousands taking to a Facebook page that aims to prevent the 45-year-old country singer from returning to the city.

Similar fights to those observed at the Saturday event in Pittsburgh can be found on YouTube from Chesney’s concerts in 2009 and 2012. Earlier this June, 68 people were arrested at a Chesney concert in Indiana.

Most of Chesney’s shows are daylong events where tailgating is encouraged.

Despite the recent negative attention, the Tennessee native has sold more concert tickets than any other artist in the past 10 years with $9.8 million in ticket sales since 2003. He’s slated for at least 20 more performances across the U.S. this summer, including a stop at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre in Charlotte that’s set for Thursday, Aug. 1.