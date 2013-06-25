× Universal Furniture reacts to Paula Deen controversy

As companies continue to part ways with Paula Deen over racially incentive language she used in the past, a Piedmont company is not jumping to make any decisions just yet.

Universal Furniture, based in High Point, has been producing Deen’s home line since 2009.

Universal CEO Jeff Scheffer sent a letter to all of the company’s dealers stating that it is only fair to let the facts play out, before taking any action on the company’s partnership with Deen.

The letter goes on to say that discrimination of any sort is contrary to both the company’s personal and corporate philosophy.

Since the news of Deen’s racially insensitive language broke, The Food Network announced it would not renew her contract.

She’s also lost an endorsement deal with Smithfield Foods.