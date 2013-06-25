× James Franco shooting film in Winston-Salem area

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Actor-director James Franco will shoot a film in the Winston-Salem area next month, and an open casting call will be held Sunday the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

Franco is directing “The Garden of Last Days,” which is based on the bestselling book by Andre Dubus III, the author of “House of Sand and Fog.”

The film is scheduled to be shot in the Winston-Salem area between July 10 and Aug. 6.

Deadline.com, a movie industry news site, describes the story as “a contemporary thriller set in the seamy underside of American life about three interwoven and ultimately explosive stories: A stripper out of options who brings her 3-year-old daughter to work; an angry, lonely man who gets thrown out of the club; and a foreigner with an endless supply of cash on the brink of committing a terrifying act.”

The original book was set around the events of Sept. 11, 2001, but according to Deadline has been updated to modern day with Dubus’ blessing. Gerard Butler is one of the film’s producers.

An open casting call for “The Garden of Last Days” is from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Altair Casting & Production Services LLC, at 703 Coliseum Plaza Court.

Casting personnel are looking for all ages and types, including what they describe as “a broad range of ethnically distinct individuals and Arabic-speaking individuals.”

They are also looking for professional female dancers to play strippers; a young girl or identical twins to play a 3- to 4-year-old character; and a young boy to play a 2- to 3-year-old character. They ask that you bring a current photo and resume if available, and be prepared to provide contact information, including an email address that you check regularly.

Source: The Winston-Salem Journal