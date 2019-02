× Greensboro City Council approves $200,000 loan for Charles Aris

Greensboro City Council approved a $200,000 loan for Charles Aris during its meeting Tuesday night.

The search firm wants to buy the Old Jefferson Pilot Insurance Building on North Greene and Bellemeade Streets.

The firm is the largest in the Piedmont and helps recruit executives for Fortune 500 companies.

The money approved by the city will be used to help with construction costs.