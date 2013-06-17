× Firefighters on scene of massive cotton mill fire in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, N.C. —Firefighters battled a massive two-alarm fire at an abandoned cotton mill in Lincolnton Monday night, WSOC reports.

Officials said the building is more than 100 years old.

Five fire departments are on scene. A WSOC crew on scene said there is heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters said they are using “defensive operation” shooting water from outside the building, and are concerned about the building potentially collapsing.

According to Joe Flescher of the Lincolnton Fire PIO, the fire is 75 percent involved and in suppression mode.

Firefighters said they are experiencing water pressure problems in the area.

The fire has not affected any homes and firefighters do not expect the fire to spread.

Officials said there are roughly anywhere from 30 to 50 firefighters on the ground.

Developing…