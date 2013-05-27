× ‘Net winners’ seek to dissolve ZeekRewards receivership

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A request to end the receivership over Rex Venture Group LLC and ZeekRewards.com, made by “winning participants,” will be heard June 5 in U.S. District Court in Charlotte, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Rex Venture, ZeekRewards.com and Paul Burks, their principal owner, are accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of raising money through unregistered securities from at least 2.2 million customers nationwide.

That includes more than 230,000 customers in the United States and 47,000 in North Carolina.

The Lexington companies were shut down and their assets frozen Aug. 17.

Kenneth Bell, who was appointed receiver in August, said he has determined that about 80,000 user-identification numbers made money off ZeekRewards.com, and that about 840,000 user-identification numbers lost money.

Bell has given “net winners” a deadline of Friday for reaching a settlement or else they will be sued. Bell defines net winners as participants who took more money out of the alleged Ponzi scheme than they had paid in.

