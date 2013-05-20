NC National Guard unit that lost comrades in Afghanistan welcomed home

A member of the 514th Military Police Company gets a warm welcome home. (Image courtesy Dennis Delong.)

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina National Guard Military Police unit that lost comrades in Afghanistan returned to a hero’s welcome in Greenville this weekend.

WTVD reported that members of the 514th Military Police Company marched through the streets as flag waving supporters cheered.

There were lots of hugs and kisses from family members who haven’t seen their loved ones since the unit deployed a year ago. The group also got an escort from the Greenville Police Department.

The 514th lost three of its members in October to a suicide bomber.

Sgt. Donna R. Johnson, 29, of Raeford, N.C., Sgt. Jeremy F. Hardison, 23, of Browns Summit, N.C., and Sgt. Thomas J. Butler IV, 25, of Leland, N.C., were among those killed.

Source: WTVD

