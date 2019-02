× Silver Alert issued for missing Greensboro man cancelled

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a Silver Alert for a man reported missing on Sunday has been cancelled.

Police said the man was reported missing from Davis Rest Home at 1514 Woodbriar Ave. in Greensboro around 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

Officials announced that the Silver Alert was cancelled around 6 p.m. the same day.

Police did not say when or where the man was found.