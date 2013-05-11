× Gibsonville Police Chief Michael J. Woznick dies

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities said Gibsonville Police Chief Michael J. Woznick died unexpectedly at his home on Friday.

Police said Chief Woznick was a 28 year veteran of law enforcement, serving with the Elon Police Department, the Graham Police Department and Belhaven Police Department.

Chief Woznick was also a reserve deputy of the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

Woznick started at Gibsonville Police Department on May 12, 1999 and has since served as a patrol officer, K-9 officer, investigator, staff sergeant and captain.

Police said he was appointed interim police chief on July 1, 2007 and officially named chief of police on Nov. 29, 2007.

Authorities said he is survived by his son Michael and fiancée Angel. Police did not say Woznick’s cause of death or age.