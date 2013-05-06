Woman struck and killed after falling out of party bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Authorities said a 26-year-old woman died after falling out of a party bus and being run over by three vehicles as her friends watched.

FOX 4 Kansas City reported that Jamie Frecks fell out of the bus’ emergency door around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 35 near the Southwest Boulevard exit in Kansas City, Kan.

Investigators said Frecks was on the bus with 15 other women celebrating a friend’s bachelorette party.

Highway Patrol officials said two of the vehicles that struck her after she fell out did not stop.

Officials said nobody else on the bus was injured. The bus was operated by Midnight Express Party Bus Service.

