NC State sexual assault suspect turns himself in

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police said the man wanted in an alleged sexual assault at North Carolina State University turned himself in to authorities Sunday night.

WTVD reported that a student told police she was sexually assaulted around 4 a.m. on April 25 near the Free Expression Tunnel.

N.C. State police said they used surveillance photos to identify the suspect as Marlon Clayton Miller, 21, of Garner.

Authorities said Miller turned himself in after police sent out an alert Sunday. Police charged the suspect with second-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, and communicating threats.

N.C. State also issued another crime alert to its students on Sunday, making it the fourth in just over a week.

The message was sent out at 2:41 a.m. after a student reported being robbed in a parking lot on campus.

The male student told police he was approached by two people in the southern most parking lot of the Avent Ferry Technology Center just before 2 a.m.

The suspects allegedly asked for money and one suspect punched the student in the face, taking an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said the suspects then fled the scene in a dark sedan last seen headed south on Avent Ferry Road.

One suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hoodie and the other a black male wearing a dark grey hoodie.

This week, a female student reported being approached by a strange man on campus near Daniels Hall. Last weekend, a student was robbed at knifepoint near campus.

Source: WTVD