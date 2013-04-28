× Suspects charged with robbing Greensboro business

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men were arrested after police accused them of robbing M&M Grocery in Greensboro at gunpoint on Saturday night.

John Quan Yancey and Christopher Forest allegedly entered the business at 1500 East Market St. around 10:30 p.m. demanding money.

A clerk at the store told officers the suspects implied they had weapons. He said one of them took merchandise and they both fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

Officers said they found the suspects shortly later and charged each of them with common law robbery.