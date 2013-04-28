× Filmed in NC, ‘Iron Man 3’ opens to massive $195.3M overseas

“Iron Man 3,” a movie shot largely in North Carolina, has opened to a massive $195.3 million debut overseas, breaking a slew of records.

The movie’s opening scored the biggest weekend ever in Argentina, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Taiwan and Malaysia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The overseas debut even beat that of last year’s blockbuster “The Avengers,” which debuted to $185.1 million internationally.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is scheduled to open in the U.S. on Friday. The superhero movie stars Robert Downey Jr. and was directed by Shane Black.

The big-budget Hollywood film’s shooting locations included Wilmington, Cary and Oak Island.

A special screening is planned for Sunday in Wilmington for state leaders and the former U.S. senator who now heads the film industry’s lobbying group.