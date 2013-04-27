× Pittsylvania County woman dies after being hit by car

DANVILLE, Va. — A Pittsylvania County woman is dead after authorities said she walked into the path of an oncoming car Saturday morning in Danville.

Charity Ann Roberts, 27, of Pittsylvania County, Va., was struck in the 3300 block of Riverside Drive around 11 a.m., according to Danville Police.

Police said the victim walked north across Riverside Drive and stopped to turn around. While she was walking back, she walked into the path of a 1970 Ford LTD headed east, police said.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at Danville Regional Medical Center. Police said no charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were released.