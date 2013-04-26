Disney’s oldest cruise ship the ‘Magic’ to get a major makeover

Disney Cruise Line’s oldest ship, the Magic, is getting a major makeover, with a new water slide and new children’s area themed on Marvel Comics superheroes, Disney announced on Friday.

The ship will go into drydock in Spain this fall. During the drydock, Disney will redesign cabins, dining rooms, play spaces, and adult areas like bars and clubs.

Some of the changes will include upgrading audio technology and lighting and retheming decor.

The Disney Magic launched in 1998. The new slide, called ‘AquaDunk,’ a three-story body slide that begins with a surprise launch. Riders step inside a translucent tube and await the near-vertical launch that takes place when the floor beneath them opens like a trap door. The drop sends guests on an exhilarating, swift and splashy ride in a translucent tube that extends 20 feet over the side of the ship.

“From a new grand atrium lobby and a childrens area of super hero proportions to a three-story water thrill slide and a spa to stimulate the Senses, there are plenty of new and magical surprises in store for cruise guests. The ship features fun new experiences with Marvel characters the first time Super Hero icons from the Marvel Universe have been introduced on a Disney Cruise Line ship,” Disney said in a press release sent out on Friday.

“Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do,” says Joe Lanzisero, senior creative vice president for Walt Disney Imagineering. “Walt Disney was a master storyteller and knew how to engage people’s emotions into stories. Our job is to take what we learned from Walt and apply it to the experiences on board our ships.”

Some of the ship’s new features (Source: Disney):

AquaDunk on the Disney Magic is a thrilling three-story body slide that begins with a surprise launch, sending guests on a near-vertical drop and through a translucent tube that extends 20 feet over the side of the ship.

In the new Aqua Lab water playground on the Disney Magic, families can frolic among pop jets, geysers and bubblers. Interactive games keep the kids moving, while the Twist n’ Spout water slide gets them delightfully drenched. The AquaLab is just one of the exciting new additions to debut on the Disney Magic this fall.

Marvel’s Avengers Academy in Disney’s Oceaneer Club on the Disney Magic invites young crime-fighters into a high-tech command post used by The Avengers for special missions and operations training. Throughout the base, displays featuring some of the equipment that make The Avengers the earth’s mightiest heroes – Iron Man’s suit of armor, Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer — inspire super hero “recruits” through their academy missions. Avengers Academy opens on the Disney Magic after the ship undergoes dry dock this fall.

Andy’s Room, a new multi-level youth space in Disney’s Oceaneer Club on the Disney Magic, brings the stars of the Disney-Pixar “Toy Story” film trilogy to life. Stocked with all of Andy’s favorite toys, the room features a giant, working Mr. Potato Head, larger-than-life version of the lovable “Toy Story” piggy bank, Hamm, and Slinky Dog slide, the most fun way to descend to the toy room floor. Andy’s Room opens on the Disney Magic after the ship undergoes dry dock this fall.

Pixie Hollow in Disney’s Oceaneer Club on the Disney Magic invites guests into the enchanted land of Tinker Bell and her fairy friends. Tree branches overhead create a forest scene, with Tinker Bell’s teapot house serving as a closet filled with fanciful costumes for dress up. With the help of a little pixie dust, this new youth space will be revealed after the Disney Magic undergoes dry dock this fall.

Mickey Mouse Club is a new youth area in Disney’s Oceaneer Club on the Disney Magic where kids can create crafts and play games on custom, ear-shaped tables, in a room splashed with Mickey’s signature colors of red, yellow and black. This new club will be open to young cruisers on the Disney Magic after the ship undergoes dry dock in the fall.

Disney’s Oceaneer Club, open to 3-to-12-year-old children, is a completely re-imagined area on the Disney Magic that transports children to the magical realms of brave super heroes, adventuresome toys, fanciful fairies and Mickey Mouse’s club for creativity and fun. Young guests on the Disney Magic will be greeted by giant storybook facades in Disney’s Oceaneer Club after the ship undergoes dry dock this fall.

The youngest (and smallest) cruisers — ages three months to three years — can enjoy the new It’s a Small World Nursery on the Disney Magic. Inspired by the namesake Disney Parks attraction, this whimsical world is a place of age-specific fun and discovery, with trained counselors. The enhanced nursery will be complete after the Disney Magic undergoes dry dock this fall.

The vibrancy of Rio de Janeiro creates an energetic atmosphere in Carioca’s, a new restaurant on the Disney Magic. During the day, buffet meals feature a festival theme before night falls and the atmosphere transforms into an after-hours scene of Rio de Janiero, with city-side windows softly illuminated and lanterns flickering overhead. Carioca’s will offer a new dining experience for guests sailing on the Disney Magic after the ship undergoes dry dock this fall.

Animator’s Palate on the Disney Magic, one of the most popular restaurants on the Disney ships, is updated with all-new, animation-adorned walls and larger high-definition flat-screens to provide the best views of the animation magic that takes place all around. The redesigned Animator’s Palate on the Disney Magic will offer guests a new interactive dining experience after the ship undergoes dry dock this fall. The enhanced Animator’s Palate on the Disney Magic invite guests to experience the tremendously popular “Animation Magic” dinner show that celebrates the magic of Disney animation. This innovative show allows guests to create their own hand-drawn characters that magically spring to life, become fully animated and join the show onscreen. “Animation Magic” will be added to the Disney Magic after the ship undergoes dry dock this fall.

Cabanas on the Disney Magic, drawing inspiration from Australian influences with uniquely Disney touches, includes a beach-themed dining room that has beach umbrellas and teak Adirondack chairs to create a sunny “down under” décor for guests. A casual dining experience with food and beverage stations during daytime hours and a table-service restaurant each evening, Cabanas will be added to the Disney Magic after the ship undergoes dry dock this fall.

The grand atrium lobby on the Disney Magic, inspired by elegant art deco and elements of the sea, features a palette of vibrant coral, blue and aquamarine, a dazzling new chandelier and a grand staircase. Exuding the elegance of the early 20th century ocean liners, the redesigned Disney Magic atrium will be complete after the ship undergoes dry dock this fall.

Staterooms on the Disney Magic have been redesigned with new-nautical décor and more usable space including elevated bed frames that provide storage room underneath. Enhanced staterooms on the Disney Magic will be complete after the ship undergoes dry dock in the fall.

The upper decks on the Disney Magic have been redesigned for plenty of splashtacular fun for all groups. Enhanced upper deck features include, the AquaDunk, a near-vertical thrill slide, AquaLab water playground with the Twist n' Spout water slide and a Huey, Duey and Louie-themed toddler splash zone.